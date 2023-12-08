The HOV lane at Highway 6 will also remain closed over the weekend. Both closures are expected to reopen by Monday morning's rush hour.

Southwest Freeway, HOV lane at Highway 6 in Sugar Land will be closed all weekend

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a gridlock alert this weekend for drivers in Fort Bend County.

Both directions of the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land will close Friday night between Sweetwater to Williams Trace.

Drivers are urged to take U.S. 90 as an alternate route. The freeway will reopen in time for Monday morning's rush.

Also at that time, the HOV lane at Highway 6 will reopen. This comes after a months-long closure due to the Oyster Creek Bridge construction.

