television

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' crossover: Not everyone will make it out alive

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- The first half "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 ended in disaster: a car smashed into Joe's underground bar, leaving many beloved "Grey's" and "Station 19" characters at risk. The season premiere of "Station 19" is picking up right where "Grey's" left off and now the firefighters are working alongside the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to get everyone to safety.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the casts of both shows at the ABC Winter TCA press tour to try and get more information (and spoilers) on the epic, 2-hour crossover event.

"We're all in peril," Jake Borelli teased.

Both doctors and firefighters from the shows are trapped inside the bar...and it's possible that not everyone will make it out alive.

"You are gonna cry," warned executive producer and writer Krista Vernoff. "You're gonna be on the edge of your seat."

While Vernoff was reluctant to reveal any huge spoilers, she did confirm that someone will die during this premiere event. Whether it will occur inside the bar during the "Station 19" episode or later at Grey Sloan, we have yet to find out.

James Pickens Jr. described the crossover special as a "slam bang kind of event" and while we don't necessarily know what that entails, we can't wait to find out. The actor went on to say that the episodes are going to be "quite intense" and "powerful."

While all the actors delivered vague answers per usual, On The Red Carpet got a little closer to having one of the cast members spill some secrets on the TCA blue carpet...

"A guy dies. His initials are, I think, T.K." Greg Germann said. Unfortunately, the actor was only joking with the made-up initials.

"Station 19" actor Jay Hayden brought the juice to the blue carpet and finally dished on some new details. According to the actor: Someone will die, two people get naked and some people will be emotionally "changed forever."

Jason George shook things up when he said, "There was a time in TV where it didn't matter what kind of situation the hero was in, they were getting out of it."

However, that is not the case for this crossover event, according to the actor. Not even the most beloved heroes are safe.

The "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" crossover event airs Thursday Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomycelebritycable televisiontelevisionactorstation 19firefightersdoctorsabc premieres
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform
'Prop Culture' uncovers the secrets behind Disney movies
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News