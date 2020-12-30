Houston city council member says he 'won't apologize' for posting meme about Michelle Obama

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Lives Matter Houston is calling on city council member Greg Travis to resign.Their action comes after Travis shared a post on Facebook with an unflattering picture of former First Lady Michelle Obama next to First Lady Melania Trump, commenting "Yep, just saying.""I think that action needs to be taken," said Ashton Woods with Black Lives Matter Houston.ABC13 spoke with Travis after he published the photo and said he has a right to his opinion."I think it just shows a contrast and that's what the meme has done, it's meant to exaggerate it," he said. "Those who love Michelle Obama aren't going to like it, those who love Melania Trump probably are."In response to comments on his post, Travis mentioned affirmative action in regards to the former First Lady saying "she was born with her qualifications.""You can disagree with me, and if you want to have a conversation on affirmative action, we should have that there's pros and cons to it," explained Travis.Meanwhile, other city council members have chimed in about Travis' post. Council member Letitia Plummer said, "It is unacceptable, [I'm] clearly appalled. As leaders, we do have a responsibility to make sure what we do say is respectful.""I think he owes an apology to the young women who work in his office and to every woman and Black person that worked in the office of District G," said council member Tiffany Thomas. "He collects a supplemental check from the city, 12% of his district are Black. Those tax dollars he receives, Black Houstonians contribute to that, and so I think he has to acknowledge the fact that he has to have some self-accountability to that."Council member Abbie Kamin took to Facebook to respond to his post, saying "This is unacceptable" and "As a white (and Jewish) colleague, I believe it is important for all of us to speak up against such sexist, racist, offensive comments."Travis believes people are blowing his post out of proportion and said he won't be resigning."I'm not going to apologize for having an opinion or having free speech or free thought," said Travis."He knew what he was doing," said Woods. "This is who we have representing us."At the request of Mayor Sylvester Turner, Travis said he has since deleted the post down.