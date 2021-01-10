Parking lot burnout turns into short chase in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a car that fled from deputies is recovering from injuries after crashing in west Harris County overnight.It began around 10:15 p.m. Saturday along the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road in the parking lot of a home goods store.Deputies responded to complaints of drivers doing donuts and performing burnout maneuvers outside the store when one of the drivers took off, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The suspect led deputies on a short chase that ended around two miles away at Kingsland and Haughton in west Harris County when he crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.The 18-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in the crash but was expected to recover. Felony charges are pending.The incident that started it all appears to be a growing trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Harris County Sheriff's Lt. Paul Bruce."We've had an influx of parking lot takeovers where they're burning out, doing donuts in the parking lot and then, when they leave the parking lots, they get on the roadways and violate the traffic code there as well," Bruce said. "They're running red lights, and just really doing some not-so-safe things."