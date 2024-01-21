Woman shot to death while sitting at red light on Gulf Bank Road, passenger says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after officers say a woman was shot and killed while driving on Gulf Bank Road on Saturday

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about finding a car that lost control and struck a dumpster in a parking lot in the 9500 block of N. Houston Rosslyn Road at about 2 a.m.

Officers said they found a woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

Lt. Larry Crowson said a passenger told police they were stopped at a traffic light on Gulf Bank Road when several shots were fired into the car.

Police did not reveal the passenger's condition.

Police are unsure whether the incident was road rage or targeted, but are working to get surveillance footage from nearby convenience stores.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, four homicides were reported in the last 12 months in the area, including Woodland Trails, Oaks of Inwood, Bayou Bend, Cole Creek Manor, and Inwood Forest, home to an estimated 38,000 people.