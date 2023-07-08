A judge dropped the most serious charges due to lack of credibility against a former Bravo star and Orange County doctor accused of multiple rapes.

Judge drops most serious rape charges against ex-Bravo star and doctor, his girlfriend

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A judge dropped the most serious charges due to lack of credibility against a former Bravo star and Orange County doctor accused of multiple rapes.

Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley will not be held on assault with intent to rape and drugging someone with the intent to rape.

Robicheaux is a hand doctor and also appeared on a Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."

The pair are accused of meeting women at restaurants and bars, drugging them and then luring them back to Robicheaux's Newport Beach apartment to sexually assault them.

The pair have both pleaded not guilty.

Robicheaux will be still be held on felony charges for drugging and a weapons violation.