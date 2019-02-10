SAN ANTONIO, Texas --After having her bail reduced to $50,000, the grandmother of 8-month-old King Jay Davila has been released from jail after posting bond.
KSAT-TV caught the moment when Beatrice Sampayo, who is charged with tampering with evidence in the staged kidnapping and death of Davila, was released from Bexar County's Justice Intake and Assessment Center.
Sampayo was greeted by her husband and another family member as they left the facility.
Sampayo's defense attorney Melissa Lesniak, claimed her client's initial bond was "excessive." Lesniak also said that Sampayo suffers from cancer and needs treatment that is unavailable inside the Bexar County Jail.
San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Sampayo is suspected of disposing the child's car seat and dropping off Angie Torres, the child's cousin, who was seen on surveillance video as participating in a staged kidnapping.
All three family members have been charged with tampering with evidence in the case.
