Police searching for 2 suspects after grandmother carjacked at gunpoint

EMBED </>More Videos

Grandmother shares experience after being carjack at gunpoint

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston grandmother is speaking out after she says she was held at gunpoint by carjackers.

The 51-year-old woman told Eyewitness News that in March two men held a gun to her head while she was sitting in her driveway.

The Houston Police Department released video of the incident Monday morning, in hopes of identifying the two suspects.

"What she thought about was her family. That was the first thing that came to her mind," said the woman's daughter. "She said ever since that happened to her, she's scared."

The grandmother says the men held a gun to the temple of her head and demanded her SUV.

A week later, police recovered the vehicle, but not the suspects.

The two suspects are described as Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 19.

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Facebook Live shooting victim continues to defy odds, mom says
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Honor killing' jury ends sentencing deliberations for day
Police: Man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
Show More
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
American Idol star Trevor Holmes shares experience on show
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
More News