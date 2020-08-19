Massive fire burning near industrial area in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive fire is burning near an industrial manufacturing area Wednesday morning in Grand Prairie, Texas.People on social media said they can see the flames for miles and reported huge plumes of smoke.Grand Prairie police confirmed to ABC News they are responding to the fire, which has been burning since 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive.So far, the fire department has posted limited information, but wrote on Facebook details are to follow.People are urged to avoid the area.There's no word on what started the fire or if anyone is injured.