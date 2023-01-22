Grand jury to hear alleged self-defense shooting after son kills mother's ex-boyfriend in Cypress

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide the fate of a man who shot and killed his mother's ex-boyfriend during an alleged self-defense shooting at a home in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened on Jan. 20 at about 11:15 p.m. at the Regency Park Apartments located at 11300 Regency Green Drive.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old woman called asking to escort her child's father, who is her ex-boyfriend, Kendray Turner, off the property.

According to investigators, the caller said Turner had a previous domestic violence charge pending against him.

While Deputies were heading to the apartment complex, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Turner had been shot multiple times, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. Deputies detained the caller's adult son at the scene.

HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The adult son reportedly told investigators he was familiar with the domestic violence between his mother and Turner.

The adult son said he confronted Tuner inside his mother's apartment when they exchanged gunshots and shot Turner in self-defense.

The case was reviewed with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is completed.