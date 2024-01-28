Grand jury will determine fate of armed bystander who allegedly shot and killed robbery suspect: HPD

The shooter met with authorities after fleeing the scene. He provided a statement and was released when detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The shooter met with authorities after fleeing the scene. He provided a statement and was released when detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The shooter met with authorities after fleeing the scene. He provided a statement and was released when detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The shooter met with authorities after fleeing the scene. He provided a statement and was released when detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide the fate of a man who allegedly shot and killed a robbery suspect at a gas station in northwest Houston, according to police.

The video above is from a previous report.

The shooting happened at about 12:35 a.m. at a gas station on 11095 Ella Boulevard on Friday.

Paramedics transported the robbery suspect to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced dead.

RELATED: Bystander wanted for questioning after allegedly shooting robbery suspect in NW Houston: HPD

The deceased man's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police say the male shooter was not injured.

Detectives were informed by witnesses that the robbery suspect had robbed several more people while they were pumping gas. The male shooter, who witnessed the robbery, fired a shot at the suspect, striking him. After the shooter fled the scene, he contacted and met with authorities.

The shooter provided a statement and was released after detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office.