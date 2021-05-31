Chaz shares his quick recipe for a healthy Salad on the go!

ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a quick and easy recipe that's perfect for meal prepping or if you need a snack after the gym! Chaz shows us how to make this unique, simple Salad in a Jar that's packed with protein and garden fresh veggies!
This Week's Recipe: Salad In A Jar
Ingredients
1/2 Cup of Your Favorite Vinaigrette
1 Can GOYA Black Beans or Chick Peas (drained and rinsed)
1/2 Cup GOYA Brown Rice or Organic Quinoa (cooked)
4 Hard Boiled Eggs (Chopped)
1 Cup GOYA Manzanilla Olives with Pimentos (Chopped)
4 Cups of Your Favorite Lettuce
1/2 Cup Toasted Almonds (Sliced)
1/2 Cup Other Ingredients of your choice: Grilled Chicken, Tofu, Grilled Salmon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Peppers, Cheese, Fruit, GOYA Golden Corn, etc.
Instructions
1- Divide dressing between four 16-oz. (one pint) Mason jars evenly.
2 - Layer ingredients in each jar, starting with beans, and then adding rice, eggs, olives and other ingredients of your choice. Finish with almonds and then lettuce at top of jar.
3 - Close lids and refrigerate.
4 - When ready to eat, remove from refrigerator and shake jar to dress salad.
