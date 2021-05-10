Pooja's Sweet Chutney recipe perfect for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

We're celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you the perfect recipe as we highlight these beautiful cultures. Pooja shows us how to make her quick and easy recipe for Sweet Guava Chutney! All you need is a little GOYA guava paste and a lot of traditional spice!
This Week's Recipe: Sweet Guava Chutney
Ingredients
21 oz GOYA Guava Paste
3 cups Water
1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder
1/2 tsp Red Chili Powder
1.5 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder
1 tsp Coriander Powder
1/2 tsp Garam Masala Powder
1/2 tsp Chaat Masala Powder
3/4 tsp GOYA Sea Salt
Instructions
1- In a blender add Guava Paste and water. Blend on medium speed until paste is smooth. Add more water if needed.
2- Add all spices to the blender and pulse to mix all ingredients together.
3- Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add salt as needed, to taste. Serve chutney with samosas, crackers or your favorite snack.
(For a less sweet/more tart chutney use GOYA Guava frozen fruit pulp instead of Goya Guava Paste)
