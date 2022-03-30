goya

Ilona Shares Her Simple Spicy Mango Salsa Recipe

Try This Simple Spicy Mango Salsa Recipe!



In Texas, we love our chips and salsa! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a special new recipe for our favorite snack! Ilona Carson is in the GOYA Kitchen to show us how to make her favorite Spicy Mango Salsa recipe! It's sweet, spicy and simple to make. Try this dish for your next picnic or party!

This Week's Recipe: Spicy Mango Salsa


Ingredients

2 Mangos, diced
1/3 Cup Chopped Cilantro
1 Tbsp Lime Juice
1/3 Cup Hot Chile Sauce
Cayenne Pepper to taste
Salt and Pepper to taste
Tortilla/ Plantain chips

Instructions

Step 1 - Place all in a blender for just a few seconds to mix.

Step 2 - Serve with tortilla or plantain chips.

The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.
