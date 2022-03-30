Ilona Shares Her Simple Spicy Mango Salsa Recipe

In Texas, we love our chips and salsa! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a special new recipe for our favorite snack! Ilona Carson is in the GOYA Kitchen to show us how to make her favorite Spicy Mango Salsa recipe! It's sweet, spicy and simple to make. Try this dish for your next picnic or party!
This Week's Recipe: Spicy Mango Salsa
Ingredients
2 Mangos, diced
1/3 Cup Chopped Cilantro
1 Tbsp Lime Juice
1/3 Cup Hot Chile Sauce
Cayenne Pepper to taste
Salt and Pepper to taste
Tortilla/ Plantain chips
Instructions
Step 1 - Place all in a blender for just a few seconds to mix.
Step 2 - Serve with tortilla or plantain chips.
