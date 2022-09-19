Ilona shares her Chocolate Covered Cookie Recipe

ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a treat that's sure to be a crowd pleaser! Ilona shares her recipe for Chocolate Covered Maria Cookies, the perfect sweet-treat for gatherings this season!
This Week's Recipe: Chocolate Covered Maria Cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup heavy cream
3.5 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
2 tbsps. GOYA unsalted stick butter
Maria cookies
cup coconut flakes
cup cookie crumbles (Oreos)
GOYA Dulce de Leche
sprinkles
Instructions
Place 3.5 oz. chocolate in large heatproof bowl; set aside. Heat cream in small saucepan set over medium-high until starts to simmer. Pour hot cream over chocolate. Let stand for 1 minute. Whisk until chocolate is smooth and melted. Stir in butter. Cool completely or until spreadable.
Spread 1 tbsp. chocolate ganache or dulce de leche onto 1 cookie and cap with another cookie. Repeat with remaining cookies.
Dip ganache sandwiched cookies into melted chocolate until each round is coated and fully submerged, letting excess drip back into chocolate.
Sprinkle dipped area with crushed nuts, coconut and cookie crumbles. Place on parchment paper-lined tray until chocolate sets and hardens.
