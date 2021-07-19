Pooja whips up her go-to dessert, strawberry tiramisu!

Nothing brings the family together like a tasty dessert! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's fresh, delicious and packed with GOYA goodness. Pooja is in the GOYA Kitchen whipping up her go-to dessert, strawberry tiramisu!
This Week's Recipe: Strawberry Tiramisu
Ingredients
1lb Strawberries
1/4 cup Strawberry Jam
2 tbsp Orange Liqueur or water
1 cup Heavy Cream
8 oz Neufchatel Cheese, softened
1 Pack GOYA Lady Finger cookies
Instructions
Step 1 - Set aside 8 small whole berries for garnish. Coarsely chop remaining berries (about 1/4 inch pieces). Blend 1/3 cup chopped strawberries, jam, liqueur and 1/4 cup water in blender or mini processor until smooth.
Step 2 - Whip cream with an electric mixer to soft peaks. Blend Neufchatel, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl with a mixer. Beat in about one-quarter of cream on low speed just until blended. Gradually fold in the remaining cream until blended.
Step 3 - Into eight glasses (4-inch-wide,) place a few lady-fingers, breaking up lady-fingers to fit. Spoon some jam mixture over ladyfingers; top with some diced strawberries and some cream mixture. Repeat one more time in the glass. Garnish each with a whole berry.
Get A Printable Recipe
Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.