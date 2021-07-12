goya

Chaz Shares His Recipe for Healthy Real Fruit Ice Pops

Chaz shares his recipe for Real Fruit Ice Pops from GOYA Foods



The Houston heat is here, and that calls for a cold treat! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that will keep you and the kids cool this Summer! Chaz is in the GOYA kitchen showing us how to make healthy Real Fruit Ice Pops!

This Week's Recipe: Real Fruit Ice Pops


Ingredients

- GOYA Frozen Fruit Pulp (your favorite flavors)
- 3/4 Cup GOYA Honey or Agave Syrup
- Ice Pop Molds

Instructions

Step 1 - In a medium bowl, mix together blackberry fruit pulp, honey and cup water, stirring until honey dissolves.

Step 2 - Evenly divide the blackberry mixture among eight 3-oz. ice pop molds. Transfer molds to freezer; freeze until slushy, about 1 hour. Insert Popsicle stick into each mold. Freeze until ice pops are solid, about 3 hours more.

Step 3 - To serve, quickly run the bottom of molds under hot water before unmolding.

GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.
