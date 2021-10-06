Elita makes Spanish Style French Toast for Hispanic Heritage Month!

It's Hispanic Heritage Month! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to celebrate this unique culture with Latin recipes the whole family will love! Elita is in the GOYA kitchen whipping up a breakfast treat that's sure to be a big hit. Try this Torrijas or Spanish Style French Toast recipe today!
This Week's Recipe: Spanish Style French Toast
Ingredients
2 cans (12oz) Goya evaporated milk
2 cups water
1 1/4 cup sugar
1 stock Goya cinnamon stick
1 loaf of brioche bread
3 large eggs
1/3 cup Goya extra virgin oil
1 tsp Goya ground cinnamon
Instructions
Step 1 - In saucepan over medium heat, add evaporated milk, 2 cups water, cup sugar and cinnamon stick. Bring milk mixture to simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Remove pot from heat; let seep 5 minutes. Remove and discard cinnamon stick.
Step 2 - In large casserole dish, arrange bread slices in single layer. Pour half of hot milk mixture over bread slices; let sit until bread absorbs milk, about 10 min. Using spatula, gently flip bread slices. Pour remaining milk over bread slices; let sit until bread is completely saturated, about 20 minutes more.
Step 3 - Meanwhile, in medium dish, beat eggs; set aside. In a separate medium dish, using fork, stir together remaining sugar and ground cinnamon until well combined; set aside.
Step 4 - Heat oil in large, non-stick skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Using spatula, gently transfer bread to egg mixture (bread will be very soft); flip to coat completely. Carefully lift bread slices out of egg mixture, letting excess egg drip back into dish. Cook bread slices in batches, flipping once, until puffed and golden brown on both sides, about 6 minutes.
Step 5 - Transfer bread slices, one at a time, to dish with cinnamon sugar. Flip to coat. Serve warm.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.