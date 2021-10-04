Celebrate Hispanic Heritage With This Shrimp Ceviche Recipe!

This month we celebrate Hispanic Heritage! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a dish that highlights the unique culture and flavors of Latin American countries like Ecuador! Try this recipe for Shrimp Ceviche. See how you can make this dish in just a few steps!
This Week's Recipe: Shrimp Ceviche
Ingredients
1 Medium Red Onion (thinly sliced)
1 1/4 Cup GOYA Naranja Agria Marinade (Bitter Orange)
1 Can GOYA Tomato Sauce
4 Limes (about cup juice)
1 Tbsp GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tsp Dijon Mustard
1 Tsp Worcestershire Sauce
1 Packet GOYA Sazon (with Coriander and Annatto)
GOYA Adobo Seasoning
GOYA Salsita Jalapeno
2 Scallions
1 1/2 Lbs Large Peeled Shrimp
2 Tbsp Chopped Cilantro
Prepared Popcorn
Instructions
Step 1 - In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup onion slices, bitter orange, tomato sauce, cup lime juice, ketchup, olive oil, mustard, Worcestershire and Sazón. Season with Adobo and Salsita; set aside.
Step 2 - In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring 4 cups water and scallions to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 5 minutes. Add shrimp to saucepan. Cover pan and remove from heat. Let shrimp steep until pink and opaque, about 2 minutes; drain and rinse under cold water. Discard scallions.
Step 3 - Add shrimp to onion mixture. Stir in cilantro. Cover bowl and refrigerate at least 3 hours, or up to 12 hours.
Step 4 - Divide shrimp mixture evenly among serving bowls. Top shrimp evenly with remaining onions and lime juice. Garnish with cilantro, if desired. Serve with popcorn.
Get A Printable Recipe

GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.