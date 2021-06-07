Elita shares her summer Muffaletta sandwich recipe, perfect for beach trips!

It's summer time in Houston and that means picnics and beach trips! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's unique, delicious and perfect for your summer outdoor activities! Elita shows us how to make this easy recipe for Muffaletta Sandwiches that are packed with protein and GOYA olives!
This Week's Recipe: Muffaletta Sandwhiches
Ingredients
1/4 Cup Vinegar
1 Tsp. Can GOYA Minced Garlic
1 Tsp. Dried Oregano
1/3 Cup GOYA Olive Oil
10 Large GOYA Queen Olives with Pimientos (chopped)
1/4 Cup GOYA Capers (Chopped)
1/2 Tsp. GOYA Adobo Seasoning
1 Round Bread Loaf such as ciabatta
1/4 lb Ham (Thin Sliced)
1/4 lb Mortadella (Thin Sliced)
1/4 lb Salami (Thin Sliced)
1/4 lb Provolone (Thin Sliced)
1/2 Small Red Onion, sliced
1/2 Cup Arugula
Instructions
Step 1 - Whisk together the first three ingredients in a large bowl. Gradually blend in the oil. Stir in the olives and capers. Season the vinaigrette, to taste, with Adobo.
Step 2 - Cut off the top 1" of the bread loaf. Set aside. Hollow out the bottom and top halves of the loaf. Spread some of the olive and caper mix over the bread bottom.
Step 3 - Layer the meats and cheeses on the bread bottom. Top with the onions, then the arugula. Spread the remaining olive and caper mix on top of the sandwich and carefully cover with the bread top.
Step 4 - Serve the sandwich immediately, or wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator a day before serving.
Step 5 - Cut the sandwich into wedges and serve.
