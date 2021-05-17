Elita shares her special Pancit dish celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

ABC13 is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! We have teamed up with Goya Foods to bring you a unique dish that's easy to prepare! Elita Loresca is in the GOYA Kitchen to share her family recipe for Pancit, a traditional Filipino meal! It's hearty and packed with flavor and GOYA goodness!
This Week's Recipe: Pancit
Ingredients
2 tsp Peanut Oil
3 cups Cooked Chicken Breast, diced
1 tbs GOYA Minced Garlic
1 Small Yellow Onion, finely diced
1 Pack Bihon Noodles
1 cup Fresh Green Beans, cut into 1in pieces
1/2 cup Carrots, thinly sliced
1 Small Head of Cabbage, shredded
12 oz Low Sodium Chicken Stock
2 tbs Dark Soy Sauce
2 tbs Oyster Sauce
1 tbs Sugar
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 Lemons, cut into wedges
Instructions
1-Make Pancit Sauce: Mix Chicken stock, Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce and Sugar in large a mixing bowl and whisk together.
2-In a large Wok or Deep Frying Pan heat Peanut Oil on medium. Add garlic, onion, green beans and carrots. Cook for 2-3 minutes stirring frequently. Add extra oil as needed.
3-Add cabbage and chicken to pan. Continue stirring until chicken is heated through and add salt and pepper to taste.
4- Still on medium heat, add Pancit Sauce into pan. Stir and let heat for about a minute. Add Bihon Noodles to pan. Using tongs, turn and press noodles into pan on all sides. The heated Pancit sauce will soften noodles as you turn and coat.
5-Add more chicken stock if needed. Once noodles are cooked, use tongs to mix all ingredients, in pan, together. Serve hot with lemon wedges.
