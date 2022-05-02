goya

David Shares his Tropical Coconut Chicken Recipe

Try David's Coconut Chicken recipe!



Try something new for dinner! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a new take on fried chicken that is packed with flavor and healthy! David Nuno shows us how to make a Coconut Tropical Chicken!

This Week's Recipe: Coconut Tropical Chicken


Ingredients

chicken breasts, sliced in half, lengthwise
2 eggs
1/4 cup almond milk
1/4 cup oat bran, or buckwheat
1/4 cup ground flaxseed
1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
4 TBSP unrefined coconut oil
Frozen veggies

Instructions

-Combine eggs and milk in a small bowl.

-Combine flaxseed, coconut and oat bran in another small bowl.

-Coat chicken first in the egg, mixture and then roll it in the coconut mixture.

-Place chicken pieces in large pan with coconut oil and cook on low to medium heat about 8-10 minutes, carefully flipping pieces as they start to brown.

-Keeping pan uncovered will allow for a crisp coating.

-Once chicken is cooked through, serve with your favorite veggies.

The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.
