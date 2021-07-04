Elita Whips Up Homemade Sorbet for Those Hot Summer Days

Summer is the weather is perfect for cold treats! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that will help you brave these hot Houston days. Elita shows us how to prepare Homemade Coconut Sorbet! This dessert is full of flavor and packed with nutricious GOYA Coconut Milk.
This Week's Recipe: Coconut Sorbet
Ingredients
2 Cans GOYA Coconut Milk
1 Can GOYA Cream of Coconut
1 1/2 Cups Water
1/2 Cup Sweetened Coconut Flakes
Instructions
Step 1- Blend coconut milk and cream of coconut in blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to bowl; stir in water and cup flaked coconut. Chill until very cold.
Step 2 - Process cold coconut mixture in 2-qt. ice cream maker, according to manufacturer's instructions; transfer to freezer. Freeze until firm.
Step 3 - To serve, scoop into dessert bowls and garnish with more flaked coconut, if desired.
Get A Printable Recipe
Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.