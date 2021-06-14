David Nuno shares his recipe for Chimichurri Steak

This Father's Day, give your dad a meal he deserves! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's quick, easy and perfect for a summer BBQ or a surprise dinner for Dad! David Nuno is in the GOYA kitchen to show you how to make this delicious churrasco style steak with savory chimichurri.
This Week's Recipe: Chimichurri Steak
Ingredients
1/2 Cup Fresh Cilantro, Finely Chopped
1/2 Cup Fresh Parsley, Finely Chopped
2 Tbsp. Fresh Oregano, Finely Chopped
1/4 Red Onion, Finely Chopped
1 Tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1/8 Tsp. GOYA Hot Pepper Flakes (optional)
2 Tbsp. GOYA Lemon Juice
2 Tbsp. GOYA Red Wine Vinegar
1/2 Cup GOYA Olive Oil
GOYA Adobo Seasoning to Taste
1/2 Lb. Skirt Steak, cut into 4oz Pieces
2 Packets Sazon GOYA without Annatto
Instructions
Step 1 - In a small bowl, combine cilantro, parsley, oregano, onion, garlic and hot pepper flakes, if desired. Stir in lemon juice and vinegar. Slowly drizzle in olive oil, stirring constantly until combined. Season with adobo. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use (can be kept in refrigerator for up to 3 days).
Step 2 - Prepare grill to medium-high heat, or heat grill pan over medium-high heat. Sprinkle steak on both sides with sazon and adobo. Cook steak, flipping, until golden brown, about 6 minutes for medium rare.
Step 3 - Transfer steak to serving plates; top with chimichurri sauce.
