Pooja Shares Her Simply Sensational Chili Recipe for Fall!

Fall is here along with refreshing cooler weather! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you special recipes that are perfect for the season! Pooja is in the GOYA kitchen sharing a quick and easy dish that's hearty and Autumn-approved. Try this simply sensational chili, packed with fresh flavor!
This Week's Recipe: Simply Sensational Chili
Ingredients
2 Tbsp GOYA Olive Oil
1 Medium Onion, Chopped
1/2 Green Bell Pepper, Chopped
1 GOYA Jalapeno Pepper, seeded and chopped
2 Tsp GOYA Minced Garlic
1 Lb Ground Beef
GOYA Adobo Seasoning, to taste
1 Tbsp Chili Powder
1 Tbsp Finely Chopped Cilantro
1 Tbsp Ground Cumin
1 Can Whole Tomatoes, Chopped
1 Packet GOYA Powdered Beef Bouillon
1 Packet Sazon GOYA with Coriander Annatto
1 Can GOYA Pinto Beans
Shredded Jack Cheese (Topping)
Sour Cream (Topping)
Chopped white Onion (Topping)
Instructions
Step 1 - Heat oil in medium, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, peppers and garlic; cook until vegetables are soft, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Season meat with Adobo. Add meat to the pot, breaking into small pieces with a wooden spoon. Cook until browned, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Stir in chili powder, cilantro and cumin; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more.
Step 2 - Add 1 cup water, chopped tomatoes (with liquid), beef bouillon and Sazón to pot. Bring tomato mixture to boil. Lower heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until mixture thickens and flavors come together, stirring occasionally, about 1 hour. Stir in beans. Cook until heated through, about 15 minutes more.
Step 3 - Divide chili among serving bowls. Garnish with cheese, sour cream and onions, if desired.
