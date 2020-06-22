Gov. Abbott to provide update today on Texas' COVID-19 response

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update on Texas' continued COVID-19 response after a spike in cases in the Lone Star state.Gov. Abbott will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday and you can watch live at ABC13.comAs the fight to bring down the number of cases continues, last week, seeking to explain the trend, Abbott pointed to temporary spikes in positive tests in some isolated areas. But he also suggested young people specifically are not taking the virus seriously enough, saying there are "certain counties where a majority of the people who are testing positive ... are under the age of 30, and this typically results from people going to bar-type settings."While it's still unclear what to expect from Monday's conference, multiple big-city mayors have asked Gov. Abbott to grant them the "authority to set rules and regulations" mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.The plea to grant rules and regulations was made due to an executive order from Abbott that bans local governments from imposing fines or criminal penalties on people who don't wear masks in public.A letter signed by various mayors, including Houston's Sylvester Turner, asks Abbott to consider allowing each city's local officials to decide whether to require the use of a face covering in order to prevent the spread of the virus.Since then, various cities and counties have issued their own mask orders, which mandates businesses require employees and customers to wear face coverings. Failure to comply, businesses could face up to $1,000 in fines.In Harris County, the mask order goes into effect Monday, June 22."The idea is to see this as a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.The latest numbers show more than 3,100 people are hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19.In the Houston area, Montgomery and Galveston County authorities said they will not be issuing a mask order. Instead, they'll recommend masks be worn.