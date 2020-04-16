Gov. Abbott to talk with President Trump about steps needed in order to reopen

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Before heading back to work, we will find out today what steps need to be taken for the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders to be lifted.President Donald Trump is expected to talk to governors today at 2 p.m. to detail what he says will need to be done to end the stay-at -home orders. Governor Greg Abbott is expected to be on that call.On Friday, the governor is expected to issue an executive order outlining how and when Texas businesses will reopen.The goal of this is to get back to some sense of normalcy without causing a spike in new coronavirus cases.Plans to resume business in the state have been in the works since at least last week. The governor hinted at the order in a press conference on Good Friday."We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," Abbott said last week. "We can and we must do this. We can do both, expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work."New data suggests the U.S. is past the peak of the epidemic, but there are concerns that a second wave of infections could strike.During a one-on-one interview, Abbott told ABC13 that Texas is increasing its testing capabilities by 10 percent every day.