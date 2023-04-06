Walter Alfonso Lopez Ramirez is charged after allegedly stabbing his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, Delmy Morales, to death at a southeast Houston home.

Woman warned police days before allegedly being killed by her baby's father, family tells ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with the brutal death of his ex-girlfriend.

In March, a woman was found dead in her bed in the Golfcrest area with a stab wound to her neck.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 18-year-old Delmy Morales.

Morales' family said she had a 7-month-old daughter with the man accused of killing her.

The murder suspect, Walter Alfonso Lopez Ramirez, is being held at the Harris County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Morales' family told ABC13 they last saw her alive at about 8 p.m. on March 14. Investigators said Morales was found dead after 7 a.m. on March 15.

On March 16, police in Virginia stopped a man on the side of the interstate walking to a Greyhound bus station and asked if he needed help or a ride. Police said that man was Ramirez. Authorities said he had just been issued two traffic citations for speeding and driving without a license.

Investigators said Ramirez told authorities in Virginia that Texas police were looking for him. During probable cause court, it was revealed Ramirez allegedly confessed to authorities about the killing and made gestures with his thumb across his neck. Officials then flagged authorities in Texas. They said he got to Virginia in one day.

"The complainant made a police report stating that the defendant threatened to kill her," court officials said during his probable cause court appearance.

Investigators said Morales filed that police report on March 12, just three days before she was killed. Her mother wishes the police would've taken immediate action.

"Siempre le vivia diciendo que la iba matar. Y yo le decia que no se quedara sola con el. Porque mi corazon lo decia que si lo iba hacer," the victim's mother, Juana Delmy Baldazo, said.

She said the suspect always vocalized killing Morales. She said she would tell her daughter not to be alone with him because, in her heart, she felt that he was going to do it.

Baldazo said her daughter ended things with the suspect the Saturday before her death, and a CPS battle of who would have custody of the child began.

Baldazo said she feels a pain in her heart, a pain she believes will always be there. She said whatever the police do now won't help her daughter.

She said Ramirez should stay behind bars.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH: Houston Area Women's Center launches safety planning campaign as domestic violence deaths soar