2 injured in Crystal Beach shooting during Go Topless Jeep event

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas -- Two people were injured Saturday night when a fight erupted into gunfire during a popular weekend for Jeep enthusiasts.It happened near Monkhouse Drive just before midnight.The fight began among a group of men and grew to involve women, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.During the fight, a man pulled out a weapon and shot two men before running away, Trochesset said. The shooter was still on the loose Sunday.Both men were taken to UTMB in Galveston where they were taken into surgery. Their conditions weren't available.It wasn't clear what started the fight or how many people were involved.The shooting happened during the Bolivar Peninsula's popular Go Topless Jeep Weekend, which has been the site of hundreds of arrests over the years for a variety of charges.