Actress Glynis Johns turns 100, reflects on career dating back to 1930s

Actress Glynis Johns, who turns 100 on Thursday, appeared in the films "Mary Poppins," "While You Were Sleeping" and TV's "Batman" and "Cheers."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Actress Glynis Johns is celebrating a milestone birthday - her 100th!

Johns is known for playing the energetic Mrs. Banks in Disney's 1964 classic, "Mary Poppins."

Her memorable career goes back decades. As a teen, she was in the 1938 film, "South Riding." Ten years later, she played the title role in "Miranda." In the 1950s, she starred in "Mad about Men."

Johns earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in 1960's "The Sundowners." She also won a Tony Award for her work in "A Little Night Music."

"I got applause for that. I loved doing it. I felt it," said Johns.

On television, Johns played a villain on "Batman" and Shelley Long's mom on "Cheers."

Her final films were in the 1990s. There was "While You Were Sleeping" with Sandra Bullock in '95. In 1999, she was Molly Shannon's grandmother in "Superstar."

We asked: What does 100 feel like?

"It doesn't make any difference to me," said Johns.

We wish a happy 100th to someone whose work will always be with us.

"What a lovely thought," she said. "That's what I hoped."