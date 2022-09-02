Glenda Dawson High School senior surprised with $40,000 scholarship from College Board

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A local senior is among one of two nationwide scholarship winners from College Board for the month of August.

Glenda Dawson High School senior Carrington Clark was surprised with a $40,000 scholarship on Friday, Aug. 26, during a student assembly.

Clark earned a chance for the $40,000 scholarship by completing at least one of the key steps to plan, prepare and pay for college through BigFuture, the College Board's online guide that helps students plan for life after high school.

"When they called my name, I couldn't even process it all the way. I was so in shock," Clark said. "Receiving this scholarship is going to make me push myself even more."

Clark hopes to pursue a business degree at a historically black college/university (HBCU).

All class of 2023 students are now eligible to win scholarships they can use at two- or four-year institutions.

There are no essay, test score, citizenship status, family income, or minimum GPA requirements.

