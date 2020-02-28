Meet the 2024/25 CITGO Distinguished Scholars

CITGO Distinguished Scholars

The 2024/25 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2025graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for their academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics.

CONGRATS TO THE FEATURED CITGO DISTINGUISHED SCHOLAR FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER

Meet the CITGO Distinguished Scholar for December

School: Alief Early College High School

About:

Paola has faced and overcome several obstacles on her educational journey. At a young age she witnessed her father's murder. She watched as her mother had to cope and struggle to provide for her family. They immigrated as refugees to the U.S. three years later, where Paola was surrounded by a language she did not understand. Despite these challenges she decided at only seven years old to not be defined by this misfortune but to turn it into a strength. She learned the language and began to excel in her studies. Today she continues to beat the odds as I top student enrolled in the Engineering Associates program. She plans to earn a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering and break barriers as a woman in this career path.

Browse the student profiles by selecting a category below.