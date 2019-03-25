Girl Scout Troop on edge after robber takes off with cookie money in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Girl Scout Troop is taking precautions after a robber made a speedy getaway with their cookie money.Gloria Bejarano says her daughter, Maya Bejarano, was selling cookies in front of Kroger on Telephone Road on Saturday right before the end of their shift.Maya says she was preparing an order for the suspect when he suddenly snatched the bag and took off.But Gloria says this wasn't the suspect's first visit to the table."He had come by once to say 'I'm interested in some cookies and I'll be right back,' so he was already kind of scoping us out to see where everything was and what kind of opportunity he had," she said.Maya told ABC13 Eyewitness News she was shaken up by the incident, but she and her mom are thankful to the Kroger employees who heard what happened, and have donated money to make up for the stolen cash before the sale ends on March 31.After the incident, the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto released the following statement: