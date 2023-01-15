Girsl Scouts debut 'radical' new cookie flavor as an ode to a minty fan favorite for 2023 season

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie.





The video above is from ABC13's live streaming channel.

Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor.

RELATED: Girl Scouts debut new French toast-inspired cookie

They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings.

To continue reading the article. click to our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.