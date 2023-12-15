WATCH LIVE

6-month-old giraffe dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo

CNNWire
Friday, December 15, 2023 11:11PM
A sad tragic incident occurred at a zoo involving two giraffes.

A six-month-old giraffe at the North Carolina zoo died Wednesday.

Fenn was nursing when he became startled by another giraffe.

The calf ran away but collided with a nearby gate.

He fell to the ground, hitting his head and neck.

Later that evening, Fenn succumbed to his injuries.

The zoo says Fenn was an energetic and vibrant addition to the herd.

He was born in may to first-time mother Leia and father Jack.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

