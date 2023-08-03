Investigators said the victim managed to crawl out of the car after he was shot, but collapsed and died at the scene. HPD provided a vague description of the suspect they're looking for.

Man shot and killed by gunman who ran up to his car outside of Galleria-area bar, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 30s is dead after being shot while inside of a car parked at a bar in the Galleria area, investigators said.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Ghost Bar in the 5600 block of Richmond Avenue.

Houston police said the man had just left the bar and was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect ran up to him from across the street and fired four to five shots.

The man was shot in the neck. Investigators said he managed to crawl out of the car, but collapsed and died at the scene.

Police said there were several other customers in the bar at the time of the shooting. Though, one man told ABC13 that people inside the bar initially didn't know anything happened.

"There wasn't a lot of panic because the DJ plays music so loud that if something like this is happening, you may not know until you go outside," the man said.

HPD said the victim was with two women who saw what happened.

"We do have witnesses that are being interviewed as well, along with possible surveillance video that hopefully can capture what happened out here and bring the suspect to justice," Lt. I. Izaguirre said.

The suspect ran off after firing the shots. Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Investigators provided a vague description of the alleged gunman. He's described as a light-skinned Black man with his hair in a bun, dressed in dark clothing, and black and white tennis shoes.

