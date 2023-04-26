Man's bond set at $40K for allegedly kidnapping, choking, and body slamming girlfriend, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of kidnapping and abusing his girlfriend faced a judge Wednesday.

Gerardo Turrubiartes is charged with assault of a family member, assault with impeding breath, and kidnapping. Turrubiartes' bond was set at $40,000 at Wednesday's hearing.

On Tuesday, a witness called police after allegedly seeing Turrubiartes drag his girlfriend by the hair and slamming the front door on her body, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived, they found the woman wearing disheveled clothing and sporting with bruises, bite marks, and dried blood on her shirt. Investigators noted that she had several fresh and old wounds.

Charging documents state that the woman was malnourished and said her boyfriend would not physically let her leave the house.

On the day officers found the victim, Turrubiartes allegedly bit, punched, and slammed her head against the wall. Records state he then threw her on the ground before strangling her with both of his hands around her neck and with his bodyweight on her chest.

Turrubiartes doesn't have a history of family violence and had a clean record. The judge said he is not eligible to receive personal bonds.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.