Former Pres. George W. Bush turns 74 today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George W. Bush, who was elected Texas governor in the mid-'90s before winning a hotly contested presidential race, turns 74 years old today.

He was born George Walker Bush in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 6, 1946 to George Herbert Walker and Barbara Bush.

George W. earned his undergraduate degree at Yale before working toward his MBA at Harvard.



At 31, the future oil businessman wed Laura Welch, with whom he would have two daughters, Jenna and Barbara.

Following an unsuccessful bid for U.S. House, George W. became a co-owner of the Texas Rangers, building up his own name in the process. By 1995, George W. transitioned from Major League Baseball to politics, winning the governor's seat of Texas.

George W. aimed for the White House by 2000, winning a controversial election in which the race's balance hung on chads and a recount in Florida.

George W. served two terms in Washington, most notably as the Commander-in-Chief during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Since leaving the White House in 2009, the 43rd U.S. president returned to his home in Texas and later opened his presidential library in Dallas.
