jeopardy

George Stephanopoulos takes reins as 'Jeopardy!' guest host, recalls Alex Trebek's advice

Tune in to see George Stephanopoulos host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 12, on this ABC station
EMBED <>More Videos

GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos guest hosts 'Jeopardy!'

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos is taking the reins of "Jeopardy!" starting Monday, July 12, for his one-week guest-hosting stint.

"This is really such an honor to have the chance to come and guest host," Stephanopoulos said. "Like everyone else, I grew up with 'Jeopardy!'"

While Stephanopoulos is no stranger to television, he admitted that he was nervous to host the iconic game show -- but one piece of advice from late host Alex Trebek stuck with the anchor.

VIDEO: Sneak peek with George Stephanopoulos behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'
EMBED More News Videos

The "Good Morning America" anchor, who is hosting the iconic game show all week long, takes "GMA" on set.



"It was the advice that Alex Trebek gave everyone every day when he talked about 'Jeopardy!,'" Stephanopoulos said. "'This is about the game, remember that first and foremost,' and I think that really does get to the heart of the job."

When asked which of his ABC colleagues would make a great "Jeopardy!" contestant, Stephanopoulos said senior correspondent Terry Moran.

"[He's] unbelievably well-read. Whenever he puts out posts on our emails, he impresses everyone with his erudition," Stephanopoulos said.

Tune in to see George Stephanopoulos host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 12, on this ABC station. Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgmageorge stephanopoulostelevisionabc newsalex trebekotrcgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee
Bialik, Jennings to continue hosting 'Jeopardy!' through season's end
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News