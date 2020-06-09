George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to resting place

Dawson High School at 2050 Cullen Blvd.

Silverlake Church at 1865 Cullen Blvd.

Hickory Slough Sportsplex at 7600 Hughes Ranch

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As family and friends of George Floyd prepare to say their final goodbye to the Houston native, the city of Pearland is preparing the final mile of the funeral route that will allow mourners to watch the procession today.Floyd's funeral begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fountain of Praise Church. Following the ceremony, his body will be laid to rest next to his mother this afternoon at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.City officials will close the streets within a mile of the cemetery, but supporters can still watch the procession. As of Tuesday morning, fencing was being placed along Cullen Boulevard to allow people to pay their respect to Floyd. While city officials say they do not know how many people will arrive, they are prepared fo a large crowd.The final mile of the procession will see the casket transferred to a horse drawn carriage that will take him to his final resting place.For those who would like to watch the procession, parking will be available at the following locations:Pearland said it will close the streets at 1 p.m., but that might happen sooner, depending on the crowd size.