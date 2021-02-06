George Floyd

New street art represents a Houston forever united for George Floyd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The life of George Floyd will forever be remembered in Houston through a piece of colorful street art.

Stretching two blocks of Alabama Street, bright red and gold paint came together to represent the legacy Floyd left behind.

"This (artwork) is another public statement that the life and death of George Floyd is not in vain," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at the street art unveiling ceremony on Feb. 6. "That eight minutes and 46 seconds is still being resonated throughout the globe."

The artwork is painted on the road near Jack Yates High School, which was Floyd's alma mater.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Society for Change, and 88 C.H.U.M.P., a non-profit social activism organization formed by Floyd's former Yates football teammates, all came together to organize and make this venture possible.

Details on when it will be open for public viewing will be released soon.

