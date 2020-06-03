George Floyd

Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen marches with George Floyd's family in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Megachurch pastor, Joel Osteen, joined George Floyd's family and thousands of Houstonians during a march through downtown Houston.

The Lakewood Church pastor delivered a prayer before the march from Discovery Green to City Hall on Tuesday.

"We need to stand against injustice and stand with our black brothers and sisters," Osteen said.



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said about 16 members of Floyd's family participated in the march and rally. Several members of Floyd's family spoke at the rally, telling protesters of their appreciation for their support and asking them to not be violent in any protests in which they participated.

More than 60,000 people attended the march for Floyd, which was mostly peaceful until the ending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonprotestgeorge floydpeace marchlakewood church
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
'It's our city. Don't let 'em take it,' Acevedo says
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
LIVE: Police line streets of downtown following Floyd march
How Houston's Third Ward remembers "Big Floyd"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police line streets of downtown following Floyd march
Most powerful moments from march for George Floyd in Houston
Rev. Lawson joins march for George Floyd in Houston
Tropical Storm Cristobal is likely headed to the northern Gulf this weekend
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
How Houston's Third Ward remembers "Big Floyd"
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
Show More
Houston mega stars to help honor class of 2020
YMCA Houston takes stance on civil unrest in the city
Carole Baskin wins 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's former zoo
Free Fishing Day in Texas is this Saturday!
Body found during search for missing 2-year-old in Waco
More TOP STORIES News