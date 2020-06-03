Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen marches with George Floyd's family in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Megachurch pastor, Joel Osteen, joined George Floyd's family and thousands of Houstonians during a march through downtown Houston.The Lakewood Church pastor delivered a prayer before the march from Discovery Green to City Hall on Tuesday."We need to stand against injustice and stand with our black brothers and sisters," Osteen said.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said about 16 members of Floyd's family participated in the march and rally. Several members of Floyd's family spoke at the rally, telling protesters of their appreciation for their support and asking them to not be violent in any protests in which they participated.More than 60,000 people attended the march for Floyd, which was mostly peaceful until the ending.