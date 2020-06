EMBED >More News Videos See how Houstonians showed up strong for George Floyd, and made powerful statements with their clothing and actions, without saying a word.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From the memorial to a vigil at Yates High School to his funeral, people honor and pay their respects to George Floyd in his final homecoming.Thousands were able to attend a public viewing on June 8 , where Floyd's body was in a gold, open casket at The Fountain of Praise Church in southwest Houston.