Neighbors of George Floyd travel to Minnesota to honor his life & legacy

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- A group of neighbors who grew up with George Floyd have returned from Minneapolis, where they went to honor their friend.

"I looked up to him as a celebrity," said Baron Goosby. "He was already a star to me."

Goosby and other neighbors went to the spot where Floyd took his last breath.

But they also saw protests turn violent.

"That's not something that he'll do. He'll probably try to talk you out of it," Goosby said. "So, maybe if you had caught me years ago, probably, but that's not something I'll do."

These same friends are now preparing for Floyd's memorial service right here in Houston.

"I was just impressed by him, that I knew him, so he was a good guy. Nothing bad to say," Goosby said.
