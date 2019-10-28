Woman killed in gender reveal pipe bomb explosion

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The happiness of a gender-reveal party turned to tragedy when a woman was killed by debris from an explosion.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Iowa said, "A gender reveal announcement resulted in an explosion which caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim."

KCCI reports that the family was experimenting with explosive material in an attempt to record a gender reveal that could be posted on social media. Family members inadvertently created a pipe bomb with gunpowder.

"Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded, sending metal pieces flying," said the sheriff's office.

Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, was struck in the head, causing instant death.

Gender reveal parties have gained popularity in recent years and there have been several reported accidents.

In 2017 a party in Arizona ignited a wildfire that burned nearly 50,000 acres.

RELATED: Gender reveal party sparks 47,000 acre wildfire

RELATED: Car bursts into flames during gender reveal party.

RELATED: Gender reveal makes huge mess at St. Arnold Brewery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowaexplosion
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Houston, the Astros have landed
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Chainsaw artist creates one-of-a-kind Astros artwork
Here's why we should all wear a flannel shirt during Game 6
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Show More
Beloved Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant suddenly shuts down
Police believe missing woman was murdered by ex-boyfriend
Check your costume! Here's the forecast for Halloween
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
New look at Jeff Goldblum, Kristen Bell series on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News