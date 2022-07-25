woman shot

Woman shot by man while getting gas on Veterans Memorial, Harris County deputies say

Man fires 40 shots at woman at NW Harris Co. gas station, deputy says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fired about 40 shots at a woman who was getting gas at a station in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on Veterans Memorial near Spears Road.

Deputies said they believe the woman was getting gas when a man pulled up and an argument broke out.

That's when the man fired about 40 shots and left.

The woman is expected to survive, according to deputies.

Deputies said they might have a suspect detained and were looking at surveillance video.
