Woman shot by man while getting gas on Veterans Memorial, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fired about 40 shots at a woman who was getting gas at a station in northwest Harris County, deputies said.It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on Veterans Memorial near Spears Road.Deputies said they believe the woman was getting gas when a man pulled up and an argument broke out.That's when the man fired about 40 shots and left.The woman is expected to survive, according to deputies.Deputies said they might have a suspect detained and were looking at surveillance video.