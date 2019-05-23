Store clerk shot by man wearing bucket hat and burgundy pants in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the gunman who was wearing a very distinct outfit when he shot a store clerk in southeast Houston during a robbery.Police said the suspect, wearing a bucket hat and burgundy pants, walked into the store on South Loop and Scott Street just after midnight and confronted the clerk.There was a brief struggle before the suspect opened fire, hitting the clerk, police said. He was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.The shooter was able to get away with cash from the register.He's described as a black man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall in his late 20s or early 30s and weighing about 170 to 180 pounds.Investigators are looking at surveillance video and trying to talk to a customer who was in the store during the time of the robbery.