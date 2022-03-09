gas prices

Houstonians limit luxuries and borrow money to survive high gas prices

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pain at the pump is hitting Houstonians as gas prices rise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As gas approaches record-high prices, Houstonians are already having to make tough decisions.

The sticker shock is real for some Houstonians when they get gas right now.

"That is crazy just to ask somebody to borrow $50 just so I can get to work for the week," Florence Tyler said. "Sometimes it's like, do I pay rent, or do I get gas?"

It's a reality some of our neighbors face. As gas approaches $4 a gallon, it's making an impact. People are struggling to afford gas money to get to work.

SEE ALSO: Rising oil prices, possible Russian embargo drive US outreach to Venezuela

"I limit where I can go in my free time," said Candace Hargrave. "Sometimes, I have to ask to borrow money just to afford gas to get to and from work."

But it's not just work, some say they are missing out on activities with their kids.

"We were planning to go to the rodeo with my family, but we decided not to because prices are really high," Houstonian Mario Lopez said.

People are also limiting activities they should be able to enjoy when they're retired.

"I'm a retired teacher, and I have a fixed income," Awny Gabriel said. "It is definitely affecting the luxury things that I used to get, like playing tennis now. It's limited to two times a week instead of four times a week."

Neighbors fear the pain at the pump will extend into other items at the grocery store and retail locations.

RELATED: When could we see record gas prices? Expert says it's a week or two away

"It's ridiculous," Tamika Stewart said. "It really is. I understand it because of the war, but for a lot of Americans, it's not going to be good for us."

With the U.S. moving from Russian oil, neighbors wonder how high they'll see the sticker shock because it's already changing their daily lives.

"Those little extra times where we can stop and get donuts and cupcakes, we can't really do that right now because I'm trying to use that money to pay for gas, and it's kind of getting crazy," Tyler said.

The price at the pump is also impacting some gas store owners. Muhammad Ishaq said his profits are down 25% compared to last week. It's gotten tough for his employees, who he said are getting abusive language from customers.

RELATED: Gas prices have risen a quarter in a week: Here's how high they could go, and for how long

"They think that we are jumping the price, but we are hand-tied," Ishaq explained. "We have to listen from where we're getting the price. Actually, the price is $3.79. That is my cost."

It's a tough time for both owners and customers that's not expected to end anytime soon.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustoninflationmoneygas pricesrussiaukraine
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
CERAWeek returns to Houston in person for their 40th anniversary
We could see record gas prices within 2 weeks, expert says
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
Gas prices approach record highs at $4 a gallon, report shows
TOP STORIES
2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sex assault of child
Authorities search for 11-year-old girl from Cypress
'Outgunned' law enforcement looks to stop rise of Ghost Guns
Accused serial killer returns to Friendswood to face charges
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
How to deal with Houston traffic that comes with Spring Break
Harris Co. election administrator resigns amid 10K ballots not counted
Show More
Missing person issued for NE Houston teen
No human remains found after tip, Galveston police says
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Hwy 288 to be named in honor of late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan
Texas GLO discriminated against Houston, Harris Co. minorities: HUD
More TOP STORIES News