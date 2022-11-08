3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Two motorcyclists were killed on the Gulf Freeway. One rider died after being ejected from his motorcycle, and another biker suffered life-threatening injuries in a separate crash in Galveston.

Dickinson motorcycle crash involving 5 vehicles

On Nov. 4, a 45-year-old man from Pearland was killed after a major crash along I-45 near Bay Area Race Way, according to Dickinson police.

Police responded to the major accident in the 3800 block of I-45 at about 10:50 p.m.

The caller advised Dickinson dispatch that five vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle.

The 45-year-old man was riding a motorcycle and crashed, heading northbound on I-45.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Lupe Vasquez with Dickinson police.

At this time, the cause of the wreck is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Biker loses control, crashes near Galveston Seawall

On Nov. 5, a motorcyclist was severely injured after losing control of the vehicle in Galveston, according to police.

At 3:58 p.m., officers with the Galveston Police Department responded to the 7700 Block of Seawall Boulevard after a reported single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was going eastbound when the bike started having some mechanical issues, which caused the driver to lose control of the motorcycle.

As a result of the accident, the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported the driver to UTMB Health at Galveston for medical treatment.

The Galveston Police Department's Crash Team responded to the crash and is investigating.

Man ejected from motorcycle after running a red light and crashing into Jeep in Galveston

On Nov. 5 at about 10:53 p.m., officers with the Galveston Police Department responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Avenue J.

Witnesses told officers a motorcycle was seen speeding westbound when it ran the red light, striking a white Jeep.

The Jeep was occupied by two passengers who sustained minor injuries due to the crash.

Investigators said one occupant of the Jeep was transported to UTMB Health at Galveston for medical treatment, while the second passenger was treated on scene and released.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as a Houston resident, Dwight Ball, was ejected and succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

The 39-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Galveston Police Department's Crash Team is investigating.

Deadly motorcycle crash on the Gulf Freeway on Sunday

On Nov. 6, a third motorcyclist died on I-45 over the weekend.

Investigators said the crash happened near SH 146. Police provided very little information.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if there were any other reported injuries.