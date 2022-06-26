Galveston Island State Park reopens after makeover with updated campsites and bayside fun

GALVESTON, Texas -- A popular Galveston destination now boasts a whole new look, thanks to a highly anticipated, major makeover. Galveston Island State Park will reopen the beachside of the park on Monday, June 27 following an extensive renovation.
Beachgoers can look forward to a new park headquarters building, two new restrooms, new roads, 95 new campsites, two new changing areas and rinse-off showers, 20 new shade shelters in the day-use area, and a seasonal equestrian day-use area, according to a press release.
Hikers can enjoy more than five miles of hiking trails, a newly remodeled nature center on the bayside, two observation towers, two boardwalks, three kayak launch locations on the bayside, a new vendor area, and three new group-use pavilions on the beachside.
